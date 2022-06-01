Three Lake Charles churches victims of recent burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not one, not two, but three Lake Charles churches said they have fallen victim to a series of recent burglaries.

St. Henry Catholic Church was the first to take a hit earlier this month, followed by Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, and just this past weekend, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“We noticed that several panels of aluminum fencing were missing,” Father Matthew Cormier said.

Over a course of several days in broad daylight, Father Cormier said fencing was stolen from St. Henry Catholic Church.

“Someone in a red pickup truck, someone got out, ran to where the equipment was, picked up a few panels, and put them in the back of a truck,” Father Cormier said. “Driver came back half an hour later, took a few more. Came back a couple of days later and took the rest.”

The church’s video surveillance footage showed the truck driving away, capturing distinct features like the gas cap and red bumper.

“They tried to turn on one of the air conditioning units,” Randy King said. “It didn’t work right, so they called the company to come and check it out, and when they did they said ‘well, here is the problem. Somebody stole the condenser unit to one of the aircon units’.”

Late last week, junior warden, Randy King, said Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd had an air conditioning unit stolen, as well as a gate damaged.

“Maybe they were just trying to steal the gate, but they apparently had some difficulties,” King said. “They got the gate off and scattered.”

Over the weekend, the Immaculate Conception rectory had cameras at every corner capturing three women attempting to break in several different doors on the property.

In a police report, Father Rommel Tolentino said:

“The intruders broke in the fire exit door upstairs and entered the house. Then I heard them checking if my bedroom doors were locked and started breaking into my room.”

Father Tolentino confirmed only personal items were stolen and damage was caused to the doors.

All three churches filed police reports. No word yet on if they were related.

