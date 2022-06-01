Sam Houston alum Casidy Chaumont wins Inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Award

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KPLC) - Missouri outfielder Casidy Chaumont is among the first-ever gold glove winners in college softball. In the inaugural year of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Chaumont earned the defensive award for left field.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has been a standard on the baseball diamond for celebrating defensive excellence. The awards are given annually to nine players, one at each position. The 2022 season is the first that the award now recognizes college softball athletes.

Chaumont, a Moss Bluff native and graduate of Sam Houston High School, is known for making spectacular plays in left field. The All-SEC Defensive Team selection has appeared on SportsCenter’s Top Ten Plays four times over her career at Mizzou. After beginning her career as an infielder at UL Lafayette, she converted to the outfield at the start of the 2021 season and finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. In addition to her spectacular diving catches, Chaumont also is known to have a great arm. She has thrown out five runners on the basepaths from left field over her two seasons.

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners

Pitcher – Courtney Wallace, Nebraska

Catcher – Jordan Rudd, Northwestern

First Base – Victoria Sebastian, Villanova

Second Base – Hannah Adams, Florida

Third Base – Sydney Sherrill, Florida State

Shortstop – Jenna Laird, Missouri

Left Field – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

Center Field, Ciara Briggs, LSU

Right Field, Kristian Burkhardt, Michigan

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.