New Louisiana Avenue subdivision causing drainage problems, neighbors say

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the new Park Place Subdivision, off Southpark Road, and stand by the last row of houses on the west side, you can see the roofs of houses on Louisiana Avenue.

The new houses sit higher. The old houses sit lower. And even as new sod was placed and flooded, some residents saw water in their back yards.

“What happens when a hurricane comes and all the water from behind all of our homes comes back into our houses again to flood. I can’t take another flood,” said Lynn Manuel, a resident who has had water in her house several times.

“If they’d have come up a foot it wouldn’t be the problem we have right now but three to four feet, I don’t understand that,” said Shane Rougeau.

Some fear the worst is yet to come.

“The drainage we were promised that was put in, the holes where the water goes in, is up at the top of these hills. The hill is like this with the new housing and it goes down like this into our yards. So, the drainage is not getting the water, it’s coming into our yards,” said Pamela Roper.

A drainage project next to FK White Middle School is to be constructed this summer, which city officials said should help. But residents are concerned flooding they blame on the subdivision is not being addressed.

“I have complained since they started building, and all they did was pat me on my head and said, ‘Don’t worry Ms. Manuel, nothing will happen. Well, guess what, it’s happening, we’re flooding,” said Manuel.

Jeremy Chafin said the new development isn’t the only problem. Water comes from the south too.

“I’ve seen loads of water come off of that field and it basically just uses our road as a drain ditch. Our road is a lot lower than the west McNeese or the east side,” said Chafin.

As far as the subdivision, city officials said the Lake Charles planning and engineering department is reviewing the stormwater management design of the subdivision. They said if it’s determined improvements are needed to meet city codes, they will make sure the subdivision’s developer and engineers bring the site into compliance.

Residents said they plan to show up at the agenda meeting in full force next at 5:30 Tuesday, June 7, to see if something can be done to address their concerns.

A spokesperson said the construction manager for the builder plans to attend the meeting.

