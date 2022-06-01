50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers signs with USFL’s Houston Gamblers

McNeese alum Isaiah Chambers signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.
McNeese alum Isaiah Chambers signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston, TX (KPLC) - McNeese alum Isaiah Chambers is officially on a pro football team. The Houston Gamblers of the USFL announced Friday morning the signing of Chambers as a defensive end.

The Houston native is a two-time consensus FCS All-American after leading the Southland Conference with 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss this past season, marking the second consecutive year he led the league in both categories. He ended his two-year McNeese career by becoming the first player to average a sack per game in school history with 18 quarterback sacks in 18 career games played.

Chambers is only the second Cowboy player to be named the league’s top defensive player multiple times joining Terry Irving who did so in 1992-93.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

John Aiken
McNeese basketball looking forward to a more stable offseason
McNeese basketball looking forward to a more stable offseason
McNeese basketball looking forward to a more stable offseason
Will Dion was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week.
Former Sulphur, McNeese pitcher Will Dion named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith connects for a single to left in the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Former LSU Tiger Josh Smith called up by Rangers, gets first career start