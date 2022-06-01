McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers signs with USFL’s Houston Gamblers

Houston, TX (KPLC) - McNeese alum Isaiah Chambers is officially on a pro football team. The Houston Gamblers of the USFL announced Friday morning the signing of Chambers as a defensive end.

The Houston native is a two-time consensus FCS All-American after leading the Southland Conference with 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss this past season, marking the second consecutive year he led the league in both categories. He ended his two-year McNeese career by becoming the first player to average a sack per game in school history with 18 quarterback sacks in 18 career games played.

Chambers is only the second Cowboy player to be named the league’s top defensive player multiple times joining Terry Irving who did so in 1992-93.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.