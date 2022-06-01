McNeese women’s basketball adds Kiana Brown to coaching staff

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese head women’s basketball coach Lynn Kennedy has announced the addition of Kiana Brown who will serve as an assistant coach on his staff.

“We are excited that Kiana has accepted an assistant position with our team,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “She is a former player that knows our culture and system and understands what it takes to win championships. Kiana finished her high school career as the all-time best scorer in the state of Oregon and she went on to have an exceptional college career. I know she will have a major impact with our players on and off the court.”

Brown spent the last three years as an assistant coach at the Oregon 6A level South Eugene High School where she was instrumental in helping the team advance to two state playoff appearances.

The native of Cotton Grove, Oregon played three years for Kennedy at Portland State where she ranked 7th in the nation in free throw percentage (.898) and tied the PSU single-game record by making 14 of 14 free throws and set the PSU record for consecutive free throw made (35) in her junior season. That same year, she also led the team with 58 three-pointers, averaging 11.8 ppg. and 24.3 minutes per game. Brown also shot 38.9 percent from the floor, 37.2 percent from three-point range, and shot a league-best 89.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Brown was a four-year letter winner for the Triangle Lake (OR.) Lakers where she averaged 29.2 points per game and 5.3 steals per game as a senior. She broke the Oregon 30-year-old male and female all-time career scoring record with 2,894 career points. While at Triangle Lake, Brown was a two-time state and league MVP and earned first-team all-league honors four times.

After completing her undergraduate studies at Portland State with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing, Brown went on to earn her Master’s in Secondary Education from Phoenix University with endorsements in Health and Physical Education.

