McNeese basketball looking forward to a more stable offseason

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been two years since the McNeese basketball has had a normal off-season. Following a second-round exit in the conference tournament, the Cowboys finally feel like they are gaining some level footing heading into year two of the John Aiken era.

“To me, it feels like we are starting to get some traction back,” said Aiken. “As I’ve been with this program as an assistant and a head coach for the last two years, it has felt like you were just trying to stay afloat. You were trying to reach out to a lifeline and get to shore. Now I feel like we have actually got some ground underneath us, and so now is the time for us to get some momentum and get back in town.”

That stability has already begun to show up in the most recent recruiting cycle, drawing national attention with the addition of a few high-level transfers and the signing of Walker Timme, the brother of former Gonzaga All-American, Drew Timme.

Aiken: “I think it just put notoriety to the name of McNeese that that family would want to come be a part of what we are building,” said Aiken. “So when you get those kinds of guys that have played in a huge state and played on big stages, they have social media followings or they just have a name to them so that has helped us and I think we have just hit right with the transfers. There has been a lot of talk about the class, but now it’s time to put in on the floor and put it all together.”

While McNeese may have lost two of their biggest leaders from last year in seniors Kellon Taylor and Myles Lewis, keeping key contributors like Zach Scott, Christian Shumate Trae English and Johnathan Massie out of the transfer portal was a win in and of itself.

“You’ve got to give credit to our staff,” said Aiken. “we developed relationships with those guys back in January and February understanding that when march comes around you are going to have to recruit those guys and so we are excited to have that core back.”

McNeese will have seven weeks of summer workouts before they tip off the season in November.

