Marty the gator takes his turn on Delta Downs racecourse

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You know you’re in Louisiana when you’re at the horse track and an alligator makes its way onto the racecourse.

That’s what happened recently at Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel and Casino.

Marty the gator slowly ambled his away across the racecourse as a trainer kept a horse calm nearby.

Joe Allen, a trainer at the track who shot video of the gator, said Marty is a regular at the track.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.