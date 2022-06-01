Legal Corner: Can I make a change to my will without rewriting the whole thing?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers civil matters.

QUESTION: I want to make a change to my will. Can I do that myself with a codicil as opposed to having to rewrite the whole will?

ANSWER: Yes, but be careful. The form of the codicil is critical.

A codicil is an addition or qualification to a will and is considered part of the will.

To be valid, a codicil must be made in one of the forms prescribed for a valid wills under Louisiana Law, and it must be clothed with the same formalities. See Succession of Cannon, 166 So. 3d 1097, 2015 La. App. LEXIS 576 **; 2014 0059 (La. App. 1 Cir. 03/25/15). There are two forms of wills: olographic and notarial. La. Civ, Code art. 1574. An olographic testament is one entirely written, dated, and signed in the handwriting of the testator. See La. Civ. Code art. 1575. A notarial will must be dated and it must be signed at the bottom of each page, and the last page must be executed begore a notary and two witnesses with a special clause called an attestation clause.

In addition to the form requirements, an olographic testament must contain “testamentary intent,” which is to say, it must, by its own language, show on its face that it purports to dispose of the property of the testator on his death. A valid olographic testament must do more than express or explain the wishes or desires of a decedent; the document must show intent to convey the decedent’s property by the instrument itself. See Succession of Cannon Supra.

So, in review, for a codicil to be valid, it must either:

Be dated, signed and completely written in the hand of the testator.

OR

It must be dated and signed at the bottom of each page and executed before a notary and two witnesses with special attestation language.

AND, if olographic,

It must show clear donative intent to transfer ownership. Mere wishes or suggestions are not sufficient.

Below are code articles that set out the two types of forms:

Art. 1577. Requirements of form

The notarial testament shall be prepared in writing and dated and shall be executed in the following manner. If the testator knows how to sign his name and to read and is physically able to do both, then:

(1) In the presence of a notary and two competent witnesses, the testator shall declare or signify to them that the instrument is his testament and shall sign his name at the end of the testament and on each other separate page.

(2) In the presence of the testator and each other, the notary and the witnesses shall sign the following declaration, or one substantially similar: “In our presence the testator has declared or signified that this instrument is his testament and has signed it at the end and on each other separate page, and in the presence of the testator and each other we have hereunto subscribed our names this day of ...”

Art. 1575. Olographic testament

A. An olographic testament is one entirely written, dated, and signed in the handwriting of the testator. Although the date may appear anywhere in the testament, the testator must sign the testament at the end of the testament. If anything is written by the testator after his signature, the testament shall not be invalid and such writing may be considered by the court, in its discretion, as part of the testament. The olographic testament is subject to no other requirement as to form. The date is sufficiently indicated if the day, month, and year are reasonably ascertainable from information in the testament, as clarified by extrinsic evidence, if necessary.

B. Additions and deletions on the testament may be given effect only if made by the hand of the testator.

QUESTION: Can my ex and I simply agree to child support (with no court involvement)?

ANSWER: Yes, but with two caveats:

(1) Your child support agreement should be reduced to a Court order or “Consent Decree,” so that it can be enforced if necessary.

AND

(2) Your agreement has to be within the statutory child support guidelines.

Separated parents are encouraged to make their own agreements about how they are gong to raise their children as separated parents. The same is true when it comes to child support. It is common for divorced or separated parents to agree to child support and then turn their agreement into a voluntary court order of consent decree. Once the agreement becomes a court order, then, the order can be enforced (i.e. contempt, garnishment etc.) should the payor parent cease to make payments.

However, before parents can agree to a child support amount, the court has to acknowledge that the agreed upon amount is within the child support guideline; or that there is a good reason to deviate from the guidelines. (See Louisiana Revise Statute 9:315 and those following).

The Louisiana Supreme Court in Stogner v. Stogner, 739 S.2d 762 (La 1999), refused to validate an agreed child support amount. The Court held that notwithstanding the freedom of the parties to so agree, parties must remember that their agreements may not “derogate from laws enacted for the protection of the public interest.” La. Civ. Code art. 7. The Court went on to hold that there should be no deviations from the guidelines unless a strict application of the guidelines would NOT be in the child’s best interest or would be inequitable to the parties. (See R.S. 9:135.1B).

Some examples of permissible deviations from the child support guidelines may include things like the payor parent taking on extra marital or family debt in lieu of child support; a parent having extraordinary costs for health care coverage, a parent experiences financial hardship outside of his or her control, etc..

