Lake Charles Fire Department testing water hydrants through July 1

Lake Charles Fire Department
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Fire Department will be testing water hydrants through July 1.

The testing also includes Ward 3, District 2.

The Fire Department is required to test water hydrants twice a year to maintain a Class Two Fire Rating.

“The flushing of water hydrants stirs up iron particles and other settled material and may result in a temporary rust-colored condition in the water lines of residences or businesses when the water is in use, but this is a temporary condition and the water is safe for domestic use,” according to information from the city.

