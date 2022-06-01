50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Area wins bids to continue hosting four LHSAA state championship events

LHSAA
LHSAA(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA executive committee selected hosts for the 2023-24 LHSAA championship events at its annual summer meeting Wednesday. Southwest Louisiana won the bid to host baseball, softball, swimming and boys’ basketball non-select state championships for the next two years.

All four sports have been a staple in the Lake Area with all four championships remaining in the area since 2014.

The Lake Area was the lone bidder for three of the sports (swimming, baseball and boys basketball) while Ruston was a competitor to host the softball championships thanks to a new complex built in the city.

Softball has been at Frasch Park in Sulphur since the 2001 season, while SPAR has hosted the swimming championship every year since 2006. Baseball championships have been hosted at McMurray Park in Sulphur since 2012 (Classes 4A, 3A, B and C), with the park getting every classification in 2014. Boys basketball has been hosted at Burton Coliseum since the 2014 season saw the semifinal and championship rounds played at the same venue in the same week.

Non-Select Championship Locations (2023-24):

Baseball: Sulphur

Boys’ Basketball: Lake Charles

Girls Basketball: Hammond

Powerlifting: Lafayette

Soccer: Hammond

Softball: Sulphur

Swimming: Sulphur

Volleyball: Lafayette

Tennis: Monroe

Wrestling: Shreveport

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

McNeese women’s basketball adds Kiana Brown to coaching staff
John Aiken
McNeese basketball looking forward to a more stable offseason
McNeese basketball looking forward to a more stable offseason
McNeese basketball looking forward to a more stable offseason
McNeese alum Isaiah Chambers signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.
McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers signs with USFL’s Houston Gamblers