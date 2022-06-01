Lake Area wins bids to continue hosting four LHSAA state championship events

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA executive committee selected hosts for the 2023-24 LHSAA championship events at its annual summer meeting Wednesday. Southwest Louisiana won the bid to host baseball, softball, swimming and boys’ basketball non-select state championships for the next two years.

All four sports have been a staple in the Lake Area with all four championships remaining in the area since 2014.

The Lake Area was the lone bidder for three of the sports (swimming, baseball and boys basketball) while Ruston was a competitor to host the softball championships thanks to a new complex built in the city.

Softball has been at Frasch Park in Sulphur since the 2001 season, while SPAR has hosted the swimming championship every year since 2006. Baseball championships have been hosted at McMurray Park in Sulphur since 2012 (Classes 4A, 3A, B and C), with the park getting every classification in 2014. Boys basketball has been hosted at Burton Coliseum since the 2014 season saw the semifinal and championship rounds played at the same venue in the same week.

Non-Select Championship Locations (2023-24):

Baseball: Sulphur

Boys’ Basketball: Lake Charles

Girls Basketball: Hammond

Powerlifting: Lafayette

Soccer: Hammond

Softball: Sulphur

Swimming: Sulphur

Volleyball: Lafayette

Tennis: Monroe

Wrestling: Shreveport

