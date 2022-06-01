50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Johnette Downing to perform at Calcasieu Library Branches on June 2

Johnette Downing to perform at Calcasieu Library Branches on June 2
Johnette Downing to perform at Calcasieu Library Branches on June 2(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Johnette Downing, a New Orleans multi-award-winning singer, musician, composer, author, and poet, will be performing at the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Program.

Downing will be performing at the following library branches:

  • Thursday, June 2 at 10:00 am - Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St. (337) 721-7138
  • Thursday, June 2 at 2:00 pm - Central Library, 301 W. Claude St. (337) 721-7116

Dedicated to celebrating childhood, nurturing cultural exchanges, and fostering literacy through her music and books, Johnette has performed in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, Central America, North America, and the Caribbean.

Johnette’s presentations speak to a child’s interests in an engaging, interactive, thought-provoking, educational, entertaining, and culturally respectful way; earning her a reputation for being the “Musical Ambassador to Children” and the “Pied Piper of Louisiana Music Traditions.”

Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser, has even proclaimed, “Johnette Downing has been an outstanding ambassador for Louisiana.”

Her library performances are free and open to all ages.

For more information on upcoming library events, you can see our updated schedule HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

“Women: A Century of Change”
“Women: A Century of Change” to exhibit at Historic City Hall
Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA Paramedic and EMT of the Year
Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA Paramedic and EMT of the Year
Lake Charles Fire Department
Lake Charles Fire Department testing water hydrants through July 1
The Lake Charles Community Band (Source: The Lake Charles Community Band)
“Catch-A-Concert” series begins June 6