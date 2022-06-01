Johnette Downing to perform at Calcasieu Library Branches on June 2

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Johnette Downing, a New Orleans multi-award-winning singer, musician, composer, author, and poet, will be performing at the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Program.

Downing will be performing at the following library branches:

Thursday, June 2 at 10:00 am - Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St. (337) 721-7138

Thursday, June 2 at 2:00 pm - Central Library, 301 W. Claude St. (337) 721-7116

Dedicated to celebrating childhood, nurturing cultural exchanges, and fostering literacy through her music and books, Johnette has performed in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, Central America, North America, and the Caribbean.

Johnette’s presentations speak to a child’s interests in an engaging, interactive, thought-provoking, educational, entertaining, and culturally respectful way; earning her a reputation for being the “Musical Ambassador to Children” and the “Pied Piper of Louisiana Music Traditions.”

Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser, has even proclaimed, “Johnette Downing has been an outstanding ambassador for Louisiana.”

Her library performances are free and open to all ages.

