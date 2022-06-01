50/50 Thursdays
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has vetoed some bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

SB 381 Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.

HB 216 Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.

Click here to report a typo.

