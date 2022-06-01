FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid start, isolated storms returning for afternoon

Isolated storms return for the afternoon ahead (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Scattered downpours developed during the afternoon and early evening of our Tuesday and we can expect that to continue as we head throughout our Wednesday as well. Our summer pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as highs will continue to climb into the lower 90′s with the humidity making it feel more like the upper 90′s to near 100. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you plan on working outside for a prolonged period of time.

We'll feel even warmer as we head into the afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning it’s a warm and humid one for sure as temperatures have only fallen back into the lower and middle 70′s. Winds remain on the lighter side, but still out of the south and east which is continuing to pump in plenty of moisture. Sunshine will be around to start the day with just a few clouds passing by from time to time, a few areas of fog could become possible where the wind relaxes enough. Temperatures will warm fairly quickly as we move through the afternoon with most areas climbing back into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s and factoring in the humidity it will feel even warmer. Much like on our Tuesday, isolated showers and storms will be making a return for the afternoon as the heating of the day combines with the humidity. Make sure to have the rain gear and the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track these showers.

The forecast remains in a summer pattern with a few storms each afternoon (KPLC)

The overall pattern won’t change much as we head towards the ending part of the week as isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Friday. Our afternoon highs will remain on the hot side though as lower 90′s will be a pretty common theme coming up over the next 3-5 days and even into next weekend and the following week. It will be more like a summer time pattern as we see southerly winds producing a sea breeze during the afternoon and helping to spark a few showers and storms along with the boundary pushing in from the north. It won’t be a total washout however as the coverage will remain fairly isolated with only a few locations picking up a shower or storm each day. Our drought is continuing however and if we could get some widespread rain, it would be very beneficial in helping to cut down on the deficit.

Turning a little drier as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast models do trend in a drier direction for the weekend and into early next week as some slightly drier air will filter in. It will still be warm enough and couple that with some moisture in play to get a few stray showers or storms. Not much change is expected with our temperatures however as lower 90′s will be here to stay with some models suggesting a little warmer. We are getting close to the start of Hurricane season and with that being said we do have an area of interest in the southern Gulf. This will be developing potentially over the next 5 days, but the best news is that it will be of no impact to our region as it moves north and east into the Atlantic. We’ll keep a close eye on things heading over the next several weeks.

We're keeping a close eye on the tropics over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.