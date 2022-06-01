FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More afternoon storms ahead Thursday; then less rain heading into weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana was again blessed by some heat relief in the form of pop-up showers and thunderstorms earlier today, driven by the sea breeze front. While a lot of areas missed out on this rain today due to the spotty nature, more scattered showers and storms return again on Thursday, with a slightly better coverage thanks to a weak front moving through late in the afternoon.

Temperatures drop back into the lower 70s overnight with areas of patchy fog developing after midnight. Those temperatures will again heat up quickly Thursday morning with the help of sunshine and high humidity leading to heat index values in the upper 90s. By afternoon, some scattered showers begin developing with more widespread coverage later in the afternoon with the arrival of a weak front. These showers and storms will be brief but with the added coverage and additional clouds at times tomorrow, better heat relief will arrive with this combination.

Friday brings fewer afternoon storms with even less rain each day this weekend thanks to some drier air working into the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere, essentially stifling off shower and thunderstorm development. In the meantime, an area of low pressure in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico looks to organize into our first named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season which begins today.

What could become Alex will bring heavy rain to the Florida Peninsula through this weekend but will have no impacts on Southwest Louisiana as it continues to move northeastward, eventually back out to sea.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

