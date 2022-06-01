“Catch-A-Concert” series begins June 6

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Community Band’s “Catch-A-Concert” series will be starting back up on Monday, June 6, 2022.

This year, the “Back in the Swing of Things” themed concert series will be held on each Monday in June.

The free concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held on the 2nd floor Mezzanine of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The all-volunteer band is under the direction of Head Conductor Dr. Scott Deppe and Assistant Conductors Leo Murray and Tim McMillian. The group is made up of band directors, teachers, housewives, craftsmen, professionals, and students from Southwest Louisiana and the “Golden Triangle” of Texas.

The June 6 concert will feature band soloists:

Fred Roeder on Clarinet

Carolyn Harrington on Alto Sax

Glenn George on Trumpet

Marcus Buckley on Trumpet

The band will perform Patriot Marches, Broadway show tunes; Disney favorites; and sounds from the pop and rock groups The Temptations, The Associations, Earth Wind and Fire, and jazz-funk band Tower of Power.

The “Catch a Concert” series leads up to the city-wide Red White Blue and You July 4th Celebration.

