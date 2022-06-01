50/50 Thursdays
Big Brothers Big Sisters recruiting for Foster Grandparent program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana logo.
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is celebrating Older Americans’ Month by recruiting volunteers ages 55 and older to serve in its Foster Grandparent program.

Foster Grandparents recruits will work one-on-one with students struggling with reading and math currently at schools in Lake Charles, Iowa, Sulphur and Westlake.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said for many of the children who participate in the program, the praise Foster Grandparents give may be the only praise they receive throughout their day. They said the program also helps boost the self-esteem and self-confidence of the children.

Recruits will receive a small, non-taxable stipend of $3.15 an hour, which does not affect any government benefits that they may also be receiving. Expected pay ranges from 20 to 40 hours per week, which includes a mileage reimbursement and paid time off for holidays.

For more information contact Kathy Richard, program director, at krichard@bbbsswla.org or call 337-478-5437 ext. 104.

