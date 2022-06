Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Arthur Police Department is searching for a suspect in a local burglary.

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Aaron Joseph Guidry or has information on the burglary to contact them at (337) 774-2411.

All calls will remain anonymous.

