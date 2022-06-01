Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA Paramedic and EMT of the Year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care.

Paramedic Joseph Sylvester and EMT Martyna Trahan represent the company’s Southwest Louisiana service area and were finalists for the top honors for the Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Acadia Parish area.

Acadian Ambulance is honoring the medics at a celebration held in Lafayette on Thursday, June 2.

Joseph Sylvester

A native of Crowley, Sylvester has been with Acadian Ambulance for more than 30 years and has worked in Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Jeff Davis, and Calcasieu parishes. He has a remarkable work ethic and exemplary paramedic skills and is respected by his peers for his positive attitude and leadership.

He leads by example and challenges his teammates to do the right thing. “Joe has truly dedicated his adult life to helping others,” said Operations Manager John Dubose.

Martyna Trahan

Trahan is a native of Carlyss and joined Acadian Ambulance in early 2020. She has established herself as a courteous, compassionate, and professional patient care provider. Several of the region’s paramedics have described her as one of the best EMTs they have worked with.

“Many of Trahan’s colleagues nominated her for the honor. She has proven herself to be comfortable, proficient, and competent in all of her EMT responsibilities. Her attention to detail and willingness to do the right thing are two of her strongest attributes,” said Dubose.

