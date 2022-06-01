50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2nd ATV driver involved in incident that injured deputy arrested, says Plaquemines sheriff

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a second ATV that authorities say was involved in striking a deputy has been arrested, the Plaquemines sheriff said.

READ MORE Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say

Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night and is facing charges of reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and no safety helmet, and other traffic violations.

Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night
Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff)

Deputies also say they are no longer considering Timothy Auxilien a suspect based on new information.

Blanchard turned himself in Tuesday night and deputies say he confessed to his involvement in the ATV incident that injured a deputy.

He is currently confined at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies say this remains an active investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

“Women: A Century of Change”
“Women: A Century of Change” to exhibit at Historic City Hall
Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA Paramedic and EMT of the Year
Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA Paramedic and EMT of the Year
Lake Charles Fire Department
Lake Charles Fire Department testing water hydrants through July 1
The Lake Charles Community Band (Source: The Lake Charles Community Band)
“Catch-A-Concert” series begins June 6