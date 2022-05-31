Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Kenneth Mark Duplechin, 58, and Darren Shawn Gaspard, 57, both were sentenced for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Gaspard will serve three years in prison after being sentenced to 10 years, with seven suspended. Duplechin will serve four years in prison after being sentenced to 10 years, with six suspended. Both will have to register as sex offenders.

Duplechin was 55 and Gaspard 54 when they were arrested in 2019.

Authorities said in 2019 that Duplechin picked up a girl he just met and brought her home, where he had sexual contact with her twice. The girl told detectives that Duplechin called Gaspard to come to his home, where Gaspard also had sex with the girl.

The victim is now 18.

