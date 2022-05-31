50/50 Thursdays
Trying to get Narcan into every hand: A project hoping to stop overdoses

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Many communities face addictions and overdoses. You might have even seen the billboards warning about how much Fentanyl it would take to kill someone. But by making a medication called Narcan more accessible to everyone. It could help bring down the number of people we’re losing to overdoses.

“Narcan is readily available. People who have loved ones who are suffering, they can go to pharmacies and get it right then and there. I’m very excited to hear, that insurance will cover it and it won’t be out of pocket for these families,” Monique Pitre, the Deputy Marshal for Ward three said.

There are a few other places you can go to find Narcan besides a pharmacy. Places like SWLA Do No Harm offers free Narcan to anyone who needs it. The Marshal’s office is trying to work with churches in the area to provide them with Narcan as well.

“We realize that pastors are probably seeing a lot of individuals that we wouldn’t see on a normal basis. Who are reaching out for help, without judgement, without reprimand. Sometimes people are afraid to reach out to law enforcement,” Pitre said.

