SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2022
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking log for May 30, 2022.
- Lashawn Lynette Lovick, 49, Lake Charles: Schedule III possession; Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
- Mario Termaine Williams, 22, Lake Charles: Home invasion; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
- Lance Paul Wagner, 29, Breaux Bridge: Schedule II with intent; failure to register; operating vehicle with suspended license.
- Hayden Kurice Tiedman, 27, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; drug paraphernalia; five counts contempt of court.
- Seth Brosna Baker, 35, Lumberton, Texas: Schedule II possession.
- Haley Renee Bunchy, 25, Sulphur: Two counts contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; drug paraphernalia.
- Brittney Richele Watson, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
- William Pierce Reed, 44, Broussard: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; two counts Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia.
- Jorge Armando Coronado-Olguin, 43, Lake Charles: Two counts stalking; federal detainer.
- Luke Mordechai Hazelton, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; first-offense operating while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; simple assault; disturbing the peace.
- Markeith Darel Guidry, 34, Vinton: Criminal trespass; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
- James Douglas Runte, 39, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.