SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking log for May 30, 2022.

Lashawn Lynette Lovick, 49, Lake Charles: Schedule III possession; Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Mario Termaine Williams, 22, Lake Charles: Home invasion; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Lance Paul Wagner, 29, Breaux Bridge: Schedule II with intent; failure to register; operating vehicle with suspended license.

Hayden Kurice Tiedman, 27, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; drug paraphernalia; five counts contempt of court.

Seth Brosna Baker, 35, Lumberton, Texas: Schedule II possession.

Haley Renee Bunchy, 25, Sulphur: Two counts contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; drug paraphernalia.

Brittney Richele Watson, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

William Pierce Reed, 44, Broussard: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; two counts Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia.

Jorge Armando Coronado-Olguin, 43, Lake Charles: Two counts stalking; federal detainer.

Luke Mordechai Hazelton, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; first-offense operating while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; simple assault; disturbing the peace.

Markeith Darel Guidry, 34, Vinton: Criminal trespass; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.