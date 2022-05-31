50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2022

Six arrests were made on a total of more than 20 charges on Sunday in one Floyd County community.
Six arrests were made on a total of more than 20 charges on Sunday in one Floyd County community.(WYMT)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking log for May 30, 2022.

  • Lashawn Lynette Lovick, 49, Lake Charles: Schedule III possession; Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Mario Termaine Williams, 22, Lake Charles: Home invasion; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Lance Paul Wagner, 29, Breaux Bridge: Schedule II with intent; failure to register; operating vehicle with suspended license.
  • Hayden Kurice Tiedman, 27, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; drug paraphernalia; five counts contempt of court.
  • Seth Brosna Baker, 35, Lumberton, Texas: Schedule II possession.
  • Haley Renee Bunchy, 25, Sulphur: Two counts contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; drug paraphernalia.
  • Brittney Richele Watson, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
  • William Pierce Reed, 44, Broussard: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; two counts Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Jorge Armando Coronado-Olguin, 43, Lake Charles: Two counts stalking; federal detainer.
  • Luke Mordechai Hazelton, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; first-offense operating while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; simple assault; disturbing the peace.
  • Markeith Darel Guidry, 34, Vinton: Criminal trespass; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
  • James Douglas Runte, 39, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

