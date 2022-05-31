Sam Houston Jones State Park welcomes back visitors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a big day for those who love the outdoors in Southwest Louisiana. Sam Houston Jones State Park has reopened. It welcomed guests back nearly two years after it closed from damages caused by Hurricane Laura.

After months of construction, clearing and replanting thousands of trees, and rebuilding paths – it welcomed guests back on Monday.

“It’s nice to see the public be able to enjoy everything everybody has worked so hard for,” park manager, Tracie Ramey said.

By early afternoon, hundreds of guests were bicycling, walking the trails and enjoying what the park has to offer, including people like Emma Andrepont. She said she has been waiting for opening day.

“I like to take Copper on walks,” Andrepont said. “He likes to play in the water sometimes, so he has been waiting more than anything.”

Park officials used the closure as an opportunity to improve the grounds. Upgrades include a 31-site campground, 10 luxury cabins, and a 500-foot boardwalk along the Calcasieu River.

“There will be more trails, eventually down the line building more facilities, building more pavilions and more playthings, more day-use amenities,” Ramey said. “It’s going to be more, but we were just ready to see the public back in here enjoying what they have loved for so many years.”

There will be a grand opening on July 20.

