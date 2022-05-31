Saints announce dates fans can attend minicamp

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints will hold minicamp from June 14-16 and fans will get an opportunity to watch some practices.

The practice on Tuesday, June 14, will be open to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders.

The practice on Wednesday, June 15, will be open to Saints season ticket holders and the public.

Both practices are scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. but could change due to the weather.

Tickets for both practices are free but capacity is extremely limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering here or through the SeatGeek app.

Saints season ticketholders can register for up to a maximum of four tickets for the June 15 practice on Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. and the general public can register at 1 p.m. For the June 14 workout, club seat holders and annual suite holders can register for up to four tickets on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are free of charge.

