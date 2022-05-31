Rosepine alum Chloe Bennett named to Nationals’ All-Tournament Team

EUNICE, LA – Chloe Bennett capped off an impressive stay at the NJCAA Softball National Tournament by being named to the All-Tournament Team, the NJCAA announced on Sunday. Bennett was one of three pitchers named to the 13-player squad.

Bennett tossed three complete games in the Bengals’ stay at Oxford, helping LSUE to a fifth-place finish. The freshman opened Nationals in impressive fashion, going nine innings with 13 strikeouts in a thrilling 2-1 win over Illinois Central.

The Rosepine High School product would turn in a pair of standout outings on Saturday. Bennett would shut out Louisburg, snapping its 45-game win streak while holding the high-powered Hurricanes offense to just one hit. The freshman would then go toe-to-toe with fourth-year pitcher Brianna Hardy and Phoenix College as the Bengals fell late to the eventual champions, 4-3.

For the tournament, Bennett would go 2-2 in four games played, giving up 16 hits and nine runs in 26.2 innings of action. She would strike out 22 batters with 13 walks.

Bennett finished her rookie season on the Cajun Prairie with a 23-10 record and 2.84 earned run average. Her 240 strikeouts are the single-season mark at LSUE, while Bennett also dotted the single-season Top 10 lists in both wins and innings pitched.

LSUE finished the season 36-22 in the third year under head coach Meghan Collins.

