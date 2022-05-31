50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Rosepine alum Chloe Bennett named to Nationals’ All-Tournament Team

Chloe Bennett capped off an impressive stay at the NJCAA Softball National Tournament with...
Chloe Bennett capped off an impressive stay at the NJCAA Softball National Tournament with being named to the All-Tournament Team.(LSU Eunice Sports Information)
By Travis Webb
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUNICE, LA –  Chloe Bennett capped off an impressive stay at the NJCAA Softball National Tournament by being named to the All-Tournament Team, the NJCAA announced on Sunday.  Bennett was one of three pitchers named to the 13-player squad.

Bennett tossed three complete games in the Bengals’ stay at Oxford, helping LSUE to a fifth-place finish.  The freshman opened Nationals in impressive fashion, going nine innings with 13 strikeouts in a thrilling 2-1 win over Illinois Central.

The Rosepine High School product would turn in a pair of standout outings on Saturday.  Bennett would shut out Louisburg, snapping its 45-game win streak while holding the high-powered Hurricanes offense to just one hit.  The freshman would then go toe-to-toe with fourth-year pitcher Brianna Hardy and Phoenix College as the Bengals fell late to the eventual champions, 4-3.

For the tournament, Bennett would go 2-2 in four games played, giving up 16 hits and nine runs in 26.2 innings of action.  She would strike out 22 batters with 13 walks.

Bennett finished her rookie season on the Cajun Prairie with a 23-10 record and 2.84 earned run average.  Her 240 strikeouts are the single-season mark at LSUE, while Bennett also dotted the single-season Top 10 lists in both wins and innings pitched.

LSUE finished the season 36-22 in the third year under head coach Meghan Collins.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Will Dion was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week.
Former Sulphur, McNeese pitcher Will Dion named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith connects for a single to left in the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Former LSU Tiger Josh Smith called up by Rangers, gets first career start
Steele Netterville’s late game heroics in the C-USA championship game against UTSA lifts the...
Diamond Dogs host watch party for regional selection after clinching a spot in the NCAA tournament
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays the ball up during the first quarter of the...
Pelicans star guard McCollum joins ESPN as analyst