Police investigating report of burglary at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Lake Charles Police Department officials confirm they are investigating reports of a burglary...
Lake Charles Police Department officials confirm they are investigating reports of a burglary at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in downtown Lake Charles.(KPLC viewer)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department officials confirm they are investigating reports of a burglary at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in downtown Lake Charles.

The department’s Property Crimes Division is handling the case.

The church shared a post of three women entering the Cathedral. According to the post, the cathedral’s rectory was broken into and personal items stolen.

Police say they would like to speak with the women in the photos.

