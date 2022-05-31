50/50 Thursdays
Pelicans star guard McCollum joins ESPN as analyst

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays the ball up during the first quarter of the...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays the ball up during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)(Randall Benton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If Pelicans fans tune into the NBA Finals soon, they may notice a familiar face.

Pelicans star guard C.J. McCollum has signed a deal to join ESPN as an analyst, starting on June 2 for the Finals, the network announced on Monday (May 30).

“It is my honor to be joining the ESPN family in this new role and I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA,” said McCollum. “To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.”

In addition to joining the broadcast team for the Finals, McCollum’s deal with ESPN also includes the development of an upcoming podcast while serving as an analyst for broadcasts of NBA Summer League games and in-studio appearances for NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, among other platforms on a year-long basis.

“CJ is one of the most respected players in the NBA, which is evident by his role as President of the NBA PA,” said David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production. “Furthermore, he’s an extremely talented member of – and leader on – one of the most interesting teams in the league: the New Orleans Pelicans. CJ’s commitment to this opportunity, combined with his passion for journalism and sports broadcasting, will be a clear benefit for NBA fans.”

McCollum will be appearing on ESPN during the NBA Finals media conference (virtual) in-between Games 2 and 3 on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. ET.

