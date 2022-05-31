50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

National Geographic opens “Women: A Century of Change” exhibition

The exhibit can be viewed through August 13.
The exhibit can be viewed through August 13.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Geographic is presenting a touring exhibition at the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 4.

The show, “Women: A Century of Change” is divided into five chapters – Beauty, Joy, Love, Strength, and Hope – and comprises a selection of images taken from the National Geographic archive, focusing on past, present and future challenges in different countries and historical periods.

The exhibition reflects on the past, present, and future of women, focusing on development goals that see them at the center of social, political and economic growth.

Another section of the exhibition is dedicated to shots and biographies of a group of women, scientists and celebrities interviewed by National Geographic for a special issue of the magazine published in November 2019. Among the portraits are those of television host Oprah Winfrey, the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, and the Italian Life Senator Liliana Segre.

The exhibit can be viewed through August 13.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Cameron Parish Water District #2 said a boil advisory has been issued for the west part of the...
Boil advisory issued in Hackberry
A two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of the 210 bridge on May 31, 2022, is causing...
Two-vehicle accident on 210 bridge WB cleared
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old
narcan
Trying to get Narcan into every hand: A project hoping to stop overdoses