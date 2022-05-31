50/50 Thursdays
Former Sulphur, McNeese pitcher Will Dion named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Will Dion was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week.
Will Dion was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week.(Twitter - @LynHillcats)
By Brady Renard
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lynchburg, VA (KPLC) - Will Dion’s first minor league season has been nothing short of impressive. The Sulphur native continued his torrid start to his pro career being named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week.

The McNeese product appeared in two games for the Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats last week facing the Columbia Fireflies both times. He started both games only allowing a single hit over 10 shutout innings while striking out 16.

Dion leads the Carolina League with a 1.41 ERA in nine starts. Dion also leads the league in both WHIP (0.89) and batting average allowed (.180). He’s given up just 25 hits over 38.1 innings of work. He’s also struck out 51 compared to nine walks allowed.

The southpaw was a 2021 ninth-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians.

