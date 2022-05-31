FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid afternoon, few storms possible starting today

Temperatures continue to warm and with the humidity it will feel rather hot today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our week got off to a hot and humid start for Memorial Day as temperatures rose into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Thankfully we did see lots of sunshine, which made for a beautiful day and that can really be expected for our Tuesday as well. Some slight changes are on the way though as a few isolated showers and storms return to the forecast for some this afternoon, with better rain opportunities for Wednesday. A summer like pattern is building in and with a disturbance approaching from the north our rain chances look to increase just a little.

An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out this afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning it’s a mild and muggy one for sure as temperatures have only fallen back into the lower and middle 70′s. Southerly winds have continued to bring in moisture and that has raised our dew points and will continue to elevate them through much of the remaining work week. Sunshine will be around to start the day with just a few clouds passing by from time to time, but with the winds remaining a little elevated this morning fog doesn’t look to be much of an issue. Temperatures will warm fairly quickly as we move through the afternoon with most areas climbing back into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s and factoring in the humidity it will feel even warmer. While rain chances aren’t overally high there is a slim chance we could see a few isolated storms popping up through early afternoon and early evening with the best chances remaining along and north of I-10. Better rain chances are in the mix heading into Wednesday as we track a weak system pushing in from the north.

A weak disturbance could bring a few showers and storms to close out the week (KPLC)

The overall pattern changes just enough through the middle to ending part of the work week that isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Friday. Our afternoon highs will remain on the hot side though as lower 90′s will be a pretty common theme coming up over the next 3-5 days and even into next weekend and the following week. It will be more like a summer time pattern as we see southerly winds producing a sea breeze during the afternoon and helping to spark a few showers and storms along with the boundary pushing in from the north. It won’t be a total washout however as the coverage will remain fairly isolated with only a few locations picking up a shower or storm each day. Our drought is continuing however and if we could get some widespread rain, it would be very beneficial in helping to cut down on the deficit.

Temperatures will remain several degrees above average over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast models do trend in a drier direction for the weekend and into early next week as some slightly drier air will filter in. It will still be warm enough and couple that with some moisture in play to get a few stray showers or storms. Not much change is expected with our temperatures however as lower 90′s will be here to stay with some models suggesting a little warmer. We are getting close to the start of Hurricane season and with that being said we do have an area of interest in the southern Gulf. This will be developing potentially over the next 5 days, but the best news is that it will be of no impact to our region as it moves north and east into the Atlantic. We’ll keep a close eye on things heading over the next several weeks.

Possible tropical development over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.