First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers remain possible through the week

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather pattern over the next few days will be typical of summertime. That means it will be warm and humid with a chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb to near 90 in the afternoon hours and the heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s. Showers will likely be a little less numerous than a normal summer day, but not too far from that. Bottom-line keep an umbrella handy and use our First Alert Weather app to track rain that develops.

A weak disturbance could bring a few showers and storms to close out the week
A weak disturbance could bring a few showers and storms to close out the week(KPLC)

Wednesday is the beginning of hurricane season and there are no signs of any threats to Southwest Louisiana. However a weak system may try to form over the southern Gulf of Mexico later this week and that is expected to move toward Florida regardless of development. As always monitor our forecasts for updates on the tropics, and be mindful of posts on social media from some that may post things just to get clicks and shares.

