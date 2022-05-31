50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Diamond Dogs host watch party for regional selection after clinching a spot in the NCAA tournament

Tech wins their first C-USA title in program history
Steele Netterville’s late game heroics in the C-USA championship game against UTSA lifts the...
Steele Netterville’s late game heroics in the C-USA championship game against UTSA lifts the Bulldogs to their first conference title in 35 years. The next day, they were back in Ruston hosting a public watch party to see where they will be headed to play in the regionals. Tech will play in the Austin regional and take on Dallas Baptist in game one.
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Steele Netterville’s late game heroics in the C-USA championship game against UTSA lifts the Bulldogs to their first conference title in 35 years. The next day, they were back in Ruston hosting a public watch party to see where they will be headed to play in the regionals. Tech will play in the Austin regional and take on Dallas Baptist in game one.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.
LSU sent to the Hattiesburg Regional to face Kennesaw State
LSU, LA Tech, UL Lafayette and Southeastern each made the NCAA baseball tournament.
Four Louisiana schools make the NCAA baseball tournament field
The Lions last made a regional in 2017.
Southeastern sent to the Auburn Regional to face the Tigers
McNeese Baseball Southland Champs
Cowboys come up short of third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance