50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in Hackberry

Cameron Parish Water District #2 said a boil advisory has been issued for the west part of the...
Cameron Parish Water District #2 said a boil advisory has been issued for the west part of the town of Hackberry.(KWTX)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Water District #2 said a boil advisory has been issued for the west part of the town of Hackberry.

The areas affected include south of the water tower to Highway 390, West Main Street and all smaller roads connecting to it.

The water district also said repair work on a main water line on Highway 27 will begin Wednesday, June 1.

The boil advisory will remain until the system is cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

The exhibit can be viewed through August 13.
National Geographic opens “Women: A Century of Change” exhibition
A two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of the 210 bridge on May 31, 2022, is causing...
Two-vehicle accident on 210 bridge WB cleared
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old
narcan
Trying to get Narcan into every hand: A project hoping to stop overdoses