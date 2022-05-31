Boil advisory issued in Hackberry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Water District #2 said a boil advisory has been issued for the west part of the town of Hackberry.

The areas affected include south of the water tower to Highway 390, West Main Street and all smaller roads connecting to it.

The water district also said repair work on a main water line on Highway 27 will begin Wednesday, June 1.

The boil advisory will remain until the system is cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

