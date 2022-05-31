Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

In its 39th year, The Avenue of Flags is one of the largest displays of memorial flags in the U.S.

This year the stories of each soldier was highlighted through digital storytelling to capture the history behind each flag, with the simple scan of a QR code at each stand.

The tradition started with 50 flags in 1983, and now there is over one-thousand. Each flag represents an individual veteran and some, the official casket flag once presented to the families.

From a live rendition of the star-spangled banner to speeches from key note speakers The Avenue of Flags truly honored veterans today.

The ceremony moved the crowed with standing ovations throughout, and some attendees there said there was no other place they would rather be than in such a space of honor on this memorial day.

A day of recognition and remembrance and one never to be forgotten.

