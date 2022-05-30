SWLA Arrest Report - May 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 29, 2022.

Megan Dawn Vidrine, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; failure to report an accident.

Nathaniel James Lede, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Destiny Rose Papion, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Xavier Alexander Phillips, 30, Atasocita, TX: Domestic abuse.

Anthony Detwan Lancaster Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Quinton Lamar Simon Sr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; out of state detainer.

Philip Alan Ritchie, 51, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Darius Jamar Walker, 31, Lake Charles: Cruelty to animals; trespassing.

Chaninthora Jenice Cuney, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things of $25,000 or more; instate detainer.

Justin Michael Edwards, 27, New Orleans: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of firearm by a person convicted of a felony; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; instate detainer.

Corris Dandre Grant, 31, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders.

Javier Diaz, 52, San Antonio, TX: Domestic abuse.

