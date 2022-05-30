Sulphur City Council District 2 race to be decided June 4

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The race continues for the Sulphur City Council District 2 seat after the race was marred in the March 26 Election when some voters were not placed into the correct district after recent redistricting, which led to some voters being turned away at the polls.

The candidates vying for the seat are incumbent Sulphur City Councilman Mike Koonce and Nick Nezat.

Koonce challenged the election because of a redistricting issue in the March election where he was defeated 169-143 by opponent Nezat - a difference of only 26 votes.

“I think a lot of people kind of understand the importance of this election now. You know, small elections do matter,” Nezat said.

The Calcasieu Registrar of Voters admitted the redistricting mistake affected about 30 voters in District 2.

“There were some things that was done that I felt that just didn’t fall into the regular election process, I felt and evidently the judge did too,” Koonce said.

Ultimately, a judge found the irregularities were substantial and ruled in favor of a new election and for the March 26election to be null and void.

“Win or lose this election, I think we got our point across that if it’s not right, we’re going to check it out,” Koonce said.

“You know, the election was challenged. Again, I respect the judge’s decision. I don’t think the outcome would have changed,” Nezat said.

Nezat sounded the alarm back in March when he said voters in the district told him they were being turned away at the polls. However, he said he believes the results of this new election will have the same outcome as it did in March with him winning.

“You know, our goals are still the same,” Nezat said. “Nothing’s changed. Our foundation is still there for our plan. We want to make sure of infrastructure’s good. We want to bring free or affordable family entertainment to the city. We want to make the changes to bring people into Sulphur.”

As for Koonce, he said regardless of the outcome of the new election, he’s still planning on serving his city.

“Even if I’m not a councilman, I’m going to do whatever I can do to help this city grow and be a great town. I’m never going to be gone from the city. This is my home and this is where I’m going to stay,” Koonce said.

This special election is estimated to cost the city around $10,000. Now, both candidates are saying it’s just another reason why it’s so important for people to get out and vote.

The Sulphur City Council District 2 Special Election will be Saturday, June 4. Voters in the district can cast their ballot from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday May 31 by 4:30 p.m. and the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received by the registrar is Friday, June 3rd by 4:30 p.m.

