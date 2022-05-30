50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southeastern sent to the Auburn Regional to face the Tigers

The Lions last made a regional in 2017.
The Lions last made a regional in 2017.(KPLC)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will start their NCAA Tournament play facing the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn (37-19) is the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lions (30-29) secured their bid to an NCAA regional by beating McNeese State in the Southland Conference tournament championship game.

The other two teams in the regional, Florida State and UCLA, will meet in the other matchup.

The Lions last made a regional in 2017.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

McNeese Baseball Southland Champs
Cowboys come up short of third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance
LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.
LSU sent to the Hattiesburg Regional to face Kennesaw State
Southeastern Baseball
Cowboys fall to Southeastern in Southland Conference Tournament Championship Series
Southeastern Baseball
Southeastern Crowned Southland Baseball Tournament Champions