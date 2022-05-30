50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram

Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional Instagram message posted Sunday night (May 29).(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional Instagram message posted Sunday night (May 29).

The cause of death was not disclosed, but Master P -- real name Percy Miller -- wrote, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”

Miller also wrote, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love and support. ... With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”

People magazine identified Tytyana’s mother as Master P’s “ex,” Sonya C.

Master P’s son Romeo Miller also posted on Instagram about the death of his younger sister.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” the rapper previously known as Lil’ Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister.

“Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

A warm and muggy Memorial Day ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm Memorial Day, summer pattern returning
Sulphur City Council District 2 race to be decided June 4
Sulphur City Council District 2 race to be decided June 4
SWLA Arrest Report - May 29, 2022
Sulphur City Council District 2 race to be decided June 4
Sulphur City Council District 2 race to be decided June 4