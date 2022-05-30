Kinder Memorial Day includes flag display and remembrances of those who gave all

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An American flag against the backdrop of a blue sky stirs the heart of patriots - especially when it’s to honor those who gave their lives for freedom.

At the Kinder McRill Memorial cemetery lies Doug Fournet, the medal of honor recipient who bravely sacrificed his life in Vietnam.

Randy Jemison with the Kinder Cemetery Association says he’s a hero.

“Doug Fournet was in the Vietnam War and gave his life in defense of his comrades as he dealt with a Claymore mine that took his life,” said Jemison.

Also in Kinder, Kinder Bible Church held the 26th annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The presentations included a roll call of 163 deceased veterans from all conflicts. Each name was read aloud and accompanied by toll of the bell.

The event is rich in symbolism. Afghanistan veteran Eric Kuyper brings a backpack, heavy with symbols of the burden he and others bear as they strive to make sure those who died are not forgotten. He lifts large rock from his backpack up to podium.

“In the time I’ve served in the military and since I’ve retired, I’ve lost 22 fellow service members that I served with, that worked with me, that I served under, that I have led. Every time I say their name, share their stories, my pack gets a little lighter.”

Ninety seven-year-old Mason Fontenot is one of the few Worlds War II veterans left.

“I was aboard ship for two years during World War II. I was on a tanker distributing oil and gas throughout the South Pacific,” Fontenot said. He appreciates the thanks he receives from those who honor his sacrifice and pay tribute to those who gave all.

