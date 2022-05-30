Four Louisiana schools make the NCAA baseball tournament field

Louisiana (KPLC) - The state of Louisiana has a strong tradition of college baseball having at least one team in the NCAA Tournament each of the past 10 seasons dating back to 2011. That run continued this season with four schools making the bracket in LSU, UL Lafayette, Louisiana Tech and Southeastern.

However, there will not be a Louisiana-based regional for just the second time during that stretch.

The Tigers of LSU were selected as the two seed in the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles won the C-USA regular-season title and are joined by third-seeded Kennesaw State and the four-seed, Army.

LSU is making its 34th regional appearance and its tenth straight. The Tigers will open its tournament run facing Kennesaw State on Friday at 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech is back in the NCAA Tournament field in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1987. Its C-USA Tournament Title sent the school to its 10th regional appearance in program history and the third since 2016.

The second-seeded Bulldogs head to the Austin Regional and will face the No. 3 seed, Dallas Baptist, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. No. 1 seed Texas will face No. 4 seed Air Force earlier that day.

The UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns also won their conference tournament to punch a regional ticket.

The Cajuns are making their 17th regional appearance and first since 2016 this season, opening play Friday at 7 p.m. against Big 12 regular-season champion TCU in the College Station Regional. The Cajuns are the regional’s three seed while the Horned Frogs are the second-seeded team. Top-seeded Texas A&M (the fifth national seed) and Summit League Tournament champion and No. 4 seed, Oral Roberts, will play earlier in the afternoon.

The final Louisiana team in the field is the Southeastern Lions. SLU earned its berth after upsetting McNeese in the Southland’s best-of-three Championship Series. The Lions return to the NCAA Tournament field for the first time since 2017 and will head to the Auburn Regional.

SLU is the regional’s four seed as it will face No. 1 Auburn Friday at 6 p.m. Also included in the field is No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Florida State.

All games can be viewed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.