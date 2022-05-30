FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm Memorial Day, summer pattern returning

A warm and muggy Memorial Day ahead (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our beautiful weekend continued for Sunday as we saw plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures with high pressure remaining firmly in control. Our Memorial Day looks to feature more sunshine as well with temperatures quickly climbing, but our humidity is slowly returning as winds are back out of the southerly direction and that will be the theme heading into the week ahead. While rain chances remain on the lower side, a few pop-up storms will be possible as we head into the middle portion of our work week.

We'll see temperatures remain a little above average this week (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning we are off to a mild and humid start with most locations sitting in the lower to middle 70′s and those values won’t change a whole lot as we near sunrise. Winds have already made the southerly change as moisture continues to increase and that will set us up with hot and humid stretch of weather ahead. If you have plans to be outdoors today the weather looks to be just fine and sunshine with just a few clouds will be the name of the game, but if you are thinking about hitting the lake or pool you’ll want to have the sunscreen with the sunshine causing sun burn relatively easy. Highs today will be similar to our Sunday with most areas topping off in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, but if you count the heat index in the mix it will feel more like the middle 90′s at times. Rain chances remain low, but some subtle changes are on the way for the middle of the week.

Our summer time pattern sets up moving through much of the week ahead (KPLC)

High pressure will slowly drift to the north and east with time as we move through the middle of the week and with the increased moisture and high temperatures our typical summer time pattern will make a return. While rain chances won’t be overally high, a few afternoon and evening storms will be possible starting Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week. Some increased rain chances may be possible as we near the late-week time frame as a disturbance will be pushing in from the north and west. As it does so it will be on a weakening trend, which will help to keep the rain chances to a minimum. High temperatures will continue to remain hot though as we slowly warm over the next several days into the lower 90′s with heat index values approaching the triple digits at times. As we move closer to next weekend our rain chances will once again drop as high pressure builds in from the south and that will continue to bring in plenty of moisture keeping us very humid.

We'll see rain totals remaining on the lower side though the next week (KPLC)

Taking a quick glance at the second half of the ten day forecast sunshine will remain with us with some passing clouds from time to time. Little to no rain chances are also in the cards, which isn’t great news as we continue to battle with drought conditions across all of Southwest Louisiana. Hopefully rain will return as we head into the next several weeks, but for now make sure to stay cool and hydrated.

Drought conditions remain extreme for many of our southern communities (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

