Cowboys come up short of third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance

McNeese Baseball Southland Champs
By Zach Nunez
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys came up five runs short of making their third consecutive NCAA appearance after falling to Southeastern in the Southland Championship Series.

“Yeah really just proud of the team I mean we talked about you earned the right for it to hurt a lot at this point,” said Head Coach Justin Hill. “That one hurts but credit to southeastern I thought they played well, 2 out of 3 series, those kinds of things just the way it worked out.”

It was a season that saw yet another strong back-half run into the conference tournament. A 3-6 conference record turned into the No. 1 seed for McNeese.

“There’s quit in this group. As long as we got outs, we’ve got a chance,” said Hill. “It was a great seven-week run after we got back from New Orleans and the run our guys went on and kind of over two weeks and just kind of came to an end at the back end of it and so one game over the last 24 hours doesn’t define what this team did.”

Without a good enough RPI, the Pokes were not good enough to grab an at large bid to the tournament this season, but Hill and the rest of the Southland are focused on making it a two-bid conference once again.

“I think you are always going to have competition,” said Hill. " I think we kind of proved that in our non-conference and who we play and throughout the league and obviously throughout the postseason as well so those guys will represent us well and we will look to try to get back on it next year.”

