Ceremony honors veterans buried in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - There was the sound of Taps and words of remembrance in Jennings today as the veterans home commemorated Memorial Day.

A ceremony at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home honored those who died in service or passed after their tour of duty - including the 219 veterans buried in Jennings at one of the five state veteran cemeteries in Louisiana.

