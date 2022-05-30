50/50 Thursdays
Ceremony honors veterans buried in Jennings

By Letitia Walker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - There was the sound of Taps and words of remembrance in Jennings today as the veterans home commemorated Memorial Day.

A ceremony at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home honored those who died in service or passed after their tour of duty - including the 219 veterans buried in Jennings at one of the five state veteran cemeteries in Louisiana.

