Avenue of Flags on display in Lake Charles

By Amma Siriboe
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Avenue of Flags is on display at Orange Grove Cemetery on Broad Street.

With American flags flying throughout the cemetery, organizers believe it is the largest display of memorial casket flags in the the United States.

A recent addition is the display of 27 historical flags and flags from all 50 states. QR codes link to websites with information about those flags.

