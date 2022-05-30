1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) — One person is still missing after a boat capsized in Lake Pueblo Sunday night, killing one and injuring nearly a dozen others.

Eight kids and five adults were on board when the boat was knocked over.

“At 7:37 tonight our wildlife officers received a call that a boat has capsized near the North Shore area here at Lake Pueblo,” said Travis Duncan with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Sunday. “When they responded, they found a large flat-sized boat capsized with 13 folks on board.”

One woman died before help arrived, presumably from drowning, though the county coroner will release the official cause of death. Eleven others were rescued from the water and transported to area hospitals.

“The water here is 60 degrees so it’s very cold, so we’re getting them checked out for hypothermia,” Duncan said. “We did have one child who went on a Flight for Life tonight, so just concerned about that and continuing to check in on that.”

A search is currently underway for the 13th person on board.

“It is 80-90 feet of water and we expect it to be a difficult search,” Duncan said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking boaters to avoid the area Monday while the recovery operation is underway.

ATTN Boaters @LakePuebloSP Please avoid the middle channel of Lake Pueblo between North Marina and Rock Creek Cove. @COParksWildlife's Search and Rescue team needs calm water to conduct its search. Boaters are reminded they must give space to our patrol boats and search vessels. — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 30, 2022

The missing person has only been identified as one of the adults from the boat. All of the kids involved in the incident are accounted for.

UPDATE from @LakePuebloSP: At about 7:30 p.m., @COParksWildlife Rangers responded to a call for help for an overturned boat with 13 victims in the 60-degree water. Rangers rescued 8 juveniles and 3 adults and recovered 1 body. CPW Search & Rescue team is seeking a 5th adult. 1/2 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 30, 2022

Exactly what caused the boat to capsize is still under investigation. KKTV reports that 40-50 mph winds crossed over the lake around 7:30 Sunday evening as a front blew in, but it’s unknown if that played any role in the incident.

