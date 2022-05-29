50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 28, 2022.

Victor Lawrence Kirkwood, 57, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Terrance Stockman, 42, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; probation detainer; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Jonathon Andre Moss, 45, Kinder: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 charges); direct contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Deanna Theresa Lonidier, 37, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Dammon Demonte White, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; resisting an officer; driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed.

Idaellis Mardney Hadnot, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; simple battery; theft less than $1,000; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Christopher Brett Hinton, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated, first offense; hit-and-run driving; operating vehicle while license is suspended; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; careless operation; registration: commercial vehicles, expired plate; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Christopher Shane Guidry, 32, Hackberry: Instate detainer (2 charges); criminal trespass.

Alexis Leigh Harvey, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault upon a dating partner.

Donisha Faye Hicks, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Terrance Don Glaspie, 52, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Tamara Michelle Ladnier, 49, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; violations of registrations provisions: switched license plate; owner to secure registration; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Julie Marie Jordon, 64, Alvin, Texas: Operating while intoxicated: first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV,

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Oberlin raises mental health awareness one step at a time
Oberlin raises mental health awareness one step at a time
We'll see temperatures slight above average as we head into next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the weekend, remaining hot into next week
Saturday in a somber ceremony, the names of each of the 11,000 military members from Louisiana...
11,000 American flags planted in front of La. State Capitol for Memorial Day
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse