SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 28, 2022.

Victor Lawrence Kirkwood, 57, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Terrance Stockman, 42, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; probation detainer; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Jonathon Andre Moss, 45, Kinder: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 charges); direct contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Deanna Theresa Lonidier, 37, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Dammon Demonte White, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; resisting an officer; driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed.

Idaellis Mardney Hadnot, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; simple battery; theft less than $1,000; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Christopher Brett Hinton, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated, first offense; hit-and-run driving; operating vehicle while license is suspended; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; careless operation; registration: commercial vehicles, expired plate; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Christopher Shane Guidry, 32, Hackberry: Instate detainer (2 charges); criminal trespass.

Alexis Leigh Harvey, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault upon a dating partner.

Donisha Faye Hicks, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Terrance Don Glaspie, 52, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Tamara Michelle Ladnier, 49, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; violations of registrations provisions: switched license plate; owner to secure registration; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Julie Marie Jordon, 64, Alvin, Texas: Operating while intoxicated: first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV,

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.