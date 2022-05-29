50/50 Thursdays
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping. His alleged victim, a passenger in the car, caused the crash that resulted in his arrest.(Source: Gray News)
By Raghad Hamad and Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Florida responded to a single-car crash that resulted in the arrest of a man for kidnapping.

The crash happened around 4:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. The driver involved was arrested for allegedly taking a woman against her will.

Police say the victim was a passenger and caused the vehicle to crash, WCTV reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was medically cleared and taken to Leon County Jail, according to police.

