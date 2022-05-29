50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid for Memorial Day

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and humid weather pattern is in place and will remain so through next weekend. Afternoon highs will be near 90 with heat indices into the mid to possibly upper 90s each day and morning lows will only drop to near 70 degrees. Rain looks unlikely through Memorial Day, so if you have outdoor plans the heat will be your only concern. Upper level high pressure moves away from our area by Tuesday and this will allow a few showers to pop-up each afternoon. However the rain is likely to remain limited so I’ll leave the rain chance at 20%.

We'll see rain chances slowly return as we head into the middle of next week
We'll see rain chances slowly return as we head into the middle of next week(KPLC)

