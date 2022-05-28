SWLA Arrest Report - May 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 27, 2022.

Dung Dihn Vo, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; no stop lights.

Russell Andra Johnson, 64, Plaquemine: Instate detainer.

Jeremy Jerome Clarkson, 35, DeRidder: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation.

Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple escape.

Tyrek Andre Dillon, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery: strangulation.

Zachary Chase Dimas, 28, Lake Charles: Telephone communications, improper language, harassment; violations of protective orders.

Randy Bustamante Edison, 49, Vinton: Direct contempt of court.

Alexis Shianne Vincent, 32, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jennifer Lynn Carlile, 35, Lake Charles: To acquire, obtain possession of a controlled dangerous substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.

Matthew Lee Marsh, 28, DeQuincy: Criminal trespass.

Joshua Cole Miller, 37, Lake Charles: Negligent homicide.

Ivory Thomas IV, 27, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic (4 charges).

Demetricius Marcelle Young, 45, Vinton: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Johnathan Bradley Truitt, 34, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Bryan David Pool, 44, DeQuincy: Pornography involving juveniles.

Shannon Paul Guidry, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (2 charges).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.