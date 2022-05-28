SWLA Arrest Report - May 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 27, 2022.
Dung Dihn Vo, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; no stop lights.
Russell Andra Johnson, 64, Plaquemine: Instate detainer.
Jeremy Jerome Clarkson, 35, DeRidder: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation.
Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple escape.
Tyrek Andre Dillon, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery: strangulation.
Zachary Chase Dimas, 28, Lake Charles: Telephone communications, improper language, harassment; violations of protective orders.
Randy Bustamante Edison, 49, Vinton: Direct contempt of court.
Alexis Shianne Vincent, 32, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Jennifer Lynn Carlile, 35, Lake Charles: To acquire, obtain possession of a controlled dangerous substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.
Matthew Lee Marsh, 28, DeQuincy: Criminal trespass.
Joshua Cole Miller, 37, Lake Charles: Negligent homicide.
Ivory Thomas IV, 27, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic (4 charges).
Demetricius Marcelle Young, 45, Vinton: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.
Johnathan Bradley Truitt, 34, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Bryan David Pool, 44, DeQuincy: Pornography involving juveniles.
Shannon Paul Guidry, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (2 charges).
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.