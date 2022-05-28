50/50 Thursdays
SPAR waterpark officially opens

By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a day of the sweltering heat, there’s no better way to cool off than taking a dip or a dive. That was the idea many people had as they made their way to SPAR waterpark in Sulphur after it opened to the public Friday.

“We are just so excited to be here - it’s absolutely packed,” Alexandra Smith, a customer said. “We weren’t expecting this but we are glad to see everyone is out here as well.”

Kids were grateful to be able to beat the lines and have easy access to the two big slides. Each recently reopened after being closed down since the 2020 hurricanes.

“The lines? I feel like they were way longer last year,” resident Abigayle Alexander said.

“It’s better but I thought it would be more packed than what it is,” resident Matthew Sonnier said.

There are lifeguards on site but Sulphur Parks and Recreation officials emphasize the importance of drowning prevention at the park.

Some customers said prices have gone up from last year, but that’s not stopping them from still having a little fun in the sun.

“We came a little bit last summer, it wasn’t open as much as it is this summer so we will be here a lot more this summer,” Smith said.

As a reminder, in district residents must show a proof of residency to pay resident admission prices.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at six dollars for Sulphur residents and twelve dollars for non-residents.

